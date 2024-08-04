MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. The business had revenue of $233.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. MultiPlan updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

MultiPlan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.34. 952,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPLN

MultiPlan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.