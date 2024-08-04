Mueller Water Products (MWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $19.65 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

