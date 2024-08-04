MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,501,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

