Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.22-13.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +8% yr/yr to $10.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.69 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.220-13.300 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $393.14.
Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
