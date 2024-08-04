Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 197 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.46. 8,050,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,131. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $210.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

