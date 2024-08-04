Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,908,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,594. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $82.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

