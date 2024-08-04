Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $938,000 Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 227.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.91.

Ameren Trading Up 1.6 %

Ameren stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

