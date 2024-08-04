Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.05 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.3% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.84% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,181,000 after buying an additional 1,541,319 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,745,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 1,268,261 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,258,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,687,000 after buying an additional 707,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,563,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,622,000 after purchasing an additional 701,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFGR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 273,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,353. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

