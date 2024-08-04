Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 202.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,537,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,247,577 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $68.46. 23,578,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,048,109. The stock has a market cap of $550.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

View Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.