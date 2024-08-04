Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.3% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 85,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.08. 509,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,882. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

