Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

AGG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.33. 9,397,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.37.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

