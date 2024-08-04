Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Kopp LeRoy C bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,080,069 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

