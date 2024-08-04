Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 660,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after purchasing an additional 94,817 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 643,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after purchasing an additional 204,659 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 477,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 401,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,313. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.