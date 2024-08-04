Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $151.53 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00036902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,130,589,341 coins and its circulating supply is 889,341,941 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

