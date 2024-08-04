Moon Tropica (CAH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $21.91 Million

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Moon Tropica token can now be purchased for $8.96 or 0.00015425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moon Tropica has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Moon Tropica has a total market capitalization of $21.91 million and $126,394.79 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moon Tropica Profile

Moon Tropica was first traded on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official website is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 10.89287765 USD and is down -10.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $43,009.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Tropica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moon Tropica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

