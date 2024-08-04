Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,661 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $39,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,528. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,435. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.96 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.30 and a 200-day moving average of $352.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
