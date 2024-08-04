MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MIXT stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

