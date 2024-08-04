Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.42

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.42 and traded as low as $14.79. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 55,114 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.