Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.9 million-$857.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.2 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.42 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

NYSE MIR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,422.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,422.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $83,894.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,653 shares of company stock valued at $487,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

