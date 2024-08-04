Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Middleby Trading Down 2.5 %

MIDD stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.72. 869,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,108. Middleby has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.63.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

