Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $485.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $487.33.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 2.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $408.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.56 and its 200 day moving average is $421.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 169.2% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 70 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.