Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lowered Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.15.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $8.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.43. 17,482,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.454 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

