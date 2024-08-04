Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.90-10.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.37. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 40.200-40.500 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of MTD traded down $73.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,441.43. The stock had a trading volume of 327,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,241. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,414.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,327.84. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,301.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

