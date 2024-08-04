Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.900-10.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $951.9 million-$951.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.4 million. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 40.200-40.500 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,441.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,414.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,327.84. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

