Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $40.20-40.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $40.24. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 40.200-40.500 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $73.92 on Friday, hitting $1,441.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,241. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,414.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,327.84.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,301.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.