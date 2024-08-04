Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.51. 5,057,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,373. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

