Matson (NYSE:MATX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26, reports. The business had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 10.41%.
Matson Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE:MATX opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Matson has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $136.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.09.
Matson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Matson’s payout ratio is 16.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MATX
Matson Company Profile
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Matson
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.