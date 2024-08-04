Matson (NYSE:MATX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26, reports. The business had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 10.41%.

Matson Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Matson has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $136.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Matson’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $468,480.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,689,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $468,480.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,689,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $10,970,695. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

