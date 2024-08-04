Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $462.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,462,228 shares of company stock worth $1,110,349,560 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

