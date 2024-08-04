MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.030-3.030 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.62.

Shares of MTZ traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,374. MasTec has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -729.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

