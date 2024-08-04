MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.62.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -729.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 64.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 32.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in MasTec by 200.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

