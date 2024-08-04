Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.230-9.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.23-9.40 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.3 %

Marriott International stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.67. 3,679,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.90. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.42.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

