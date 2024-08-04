Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Lowered to $216.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.42.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,860. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.90. Marriott International has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

