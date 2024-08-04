Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 91.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 175.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.42.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.67. 3,679,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,860. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

