Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.50 ($4.15).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.05) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.99) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.50) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

LON MKS opened at GBX 317.10 ($4.08) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 201.30 ($2.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.16 ($4.39). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 271.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,510.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.72), for a total value of £1,789,453.32 ($2,301,843.74). Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

