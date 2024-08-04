Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Sold by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,370 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 143.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 92,649 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 606.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 90,695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $3,696,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 5.2 %

MARA traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 38,866,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,904,264. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 5.56. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $34.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MARA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

