Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Down 3.3 %

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.75. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $212.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magnachip Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 375,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157,683 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.