MacroGenics, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for MacroGenics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

MGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

MacroGenics Price Performance

MacroGenics stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $239.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,528,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 8,361.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,438,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,237 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,887,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 598,500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 60.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 278,060 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

