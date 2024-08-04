LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. LXP Industrial Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.620-0.650 EPS.
LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.97. 2,252,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 249.31 and a beta of 0.86. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.56.
LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust
Insider Activity at LXP Industrial Trust
In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta bought 15,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LXP Industrial Trust
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.