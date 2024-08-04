LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. LXP Industrial Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.620-0.650 EPS.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.97. 2,252,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 249.31 and a beta of 0.86. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.56.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded LXP Industrial Trust to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

Insider Activity at LXP Industrial Trust

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta bought 15,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.