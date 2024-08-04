Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Price Hits $0.0018

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded down 69.3% against the US dollar. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market cap of $18.18 million and $15,861.91 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s launch date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00181861 USD and is down -7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $27,460.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

