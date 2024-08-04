Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Price Down 63.9% Over Last Week

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market cap of $18.54 million and $37,518.43 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 63.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin launched on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00201454 USD and is down -13.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $49,973.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

