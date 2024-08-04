Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

