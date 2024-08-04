LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. LivaNova also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,361. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

