Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT Raised to $270.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Littelfuse Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $11.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.10. The company had a trading volume of 87,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,752. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.53. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,724 shares of company stock worth $3,582,565. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

