Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 19.3% Higher This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $1.17 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,106,544 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,075,278.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00492657 USD and is up 27.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $443.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
