Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 19.3% Higher This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $1.17 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,106,544 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,075,278.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00492657 USD and is up 27.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $443.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

