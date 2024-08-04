Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $110.94 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $110.94 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000798 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

