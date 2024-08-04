LINKBANCORP, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LINKBANCORP’s FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

LINKBANCORP Stock Down 4.4 %

LNKB stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. LINKBANCORP has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $59,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George Parmer acquired 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $26,642.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,600.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $59,084.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,551 shares of company stock valued at $174,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.38%.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

