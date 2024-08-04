Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.00. 2,714,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,816. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.25.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

