Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSPD. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.33. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.