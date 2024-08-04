Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Raised to $22.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

LTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

LTH opened at $22.35 on Friday. Life Time Group has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 39,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Life Time Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Life Time Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

