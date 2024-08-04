LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 34,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,037,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

LianBio Stock Up 6.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LianBio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LianBio stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LianBio were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

